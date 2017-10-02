Mayor's 'military' management style does not need councillors: letter

Letter to the Editor

I WAS at times confused but not convinced by the mayor's advocacy of the current style of council management in The Gympie Times ( 23/9/2017, Mayor says changes for the good).

Mayor Curran is quoted as saying, "There's rules about how we operate...they're set by the State Government.”

That is true. The mayor is referring to the Local Government reforms legislated by Campbell Newman in his thankfully short-lived term as premier.

It is a military style model of Local Government in which the real power is vested in the CEO as commanding officer with the mayor as his lieutenant.

It means, of course, that the traditional notion of councillors being elected to represent their divisions in a democratic forum is now obsolete. In fact the council is an anachronism-allowed to linger as a facade to perpetuate the semblance of community involvement.

Cr Curran's advocacy of the new (ie Newman) model is based largely on the repeated, but dubious, inference that the time-honoured democratic model under which former councils operated was time-wasting and inefficient.

Now, he claims, they (presumably the CEO and the mayor) are able..."to get on with the job”.

To reinforce the point he asserts that..."Gone are the days when councillors are sitting around talking about potholes.”

Judging by the plethora of Letters to the Editor complaining about the condition of regional roads, it might be time to revisit the round-table on potholes.

And the mayor's justification for moving some items into committee was that it enabled councillors to have a "full and frank” discussion on some matters without fear of criticism.

Surely those who stand for public office have a responsibility to contribute honestly to debate on issues of public interest whatever the consequences may be.

In another, probably unintended, slight to his fellow councillors Mayor Curran surprisingly declared, "It was also impossible to force people or councillors to be involved if they did not want to be.”

Non-involvement should not be an option for councillors.

Why do we pay them?

Is it not to participate and to contribute to policy development and decisions that affect the community?

So while I remain sceptical of the advantages of the Newman style of local government, it is for the present what we have.

And if we are to be governed by the Executive - the CEO and the mayor - so be it.

But let us not have a "pretend council” of eight members, whom we pay quite well to represent our views, but who in fact merely act to rubber-stamp decisions in which they often have no involvement.

Merv Welch,

The Palms

Labor helps racing

THE Palaszczuk Government is delivering new and improved racing infrastructure throughout the State, including in Gympie.

Our $6 million Country and Regional Capital Works Program includes $38,000 for Gympie Turf Club to install a new running rail.

We recognise the important role racing plays in the Gympie community, which is why we prioritised this much-needed infrastructure.

The previous LNP government didn't provide any funding to Gympie Turf Club for new and improved infrastructure - they simply left the club to fend for itself.

This neglect on the part of the LNP was repeated throughout the State, with country and regional clubs treated as second class citizens.

This is in marked contrast to our approach, which involves major investments in new and improved racing infrastructure throughout the State.

Through Racing Queensland, the Palaszczuk Government has committed $120 million to a Statewide Racing Infrastructure Plan to fuel industry growth.

We'll continue to invest in the new and improved infrastructure the Queensland racing industry needs.

Grace Grace,

Qld Racing Minister

It's a disgrace

IN READING "Don't count out coal” (The Gympie Times, 23/9/2017), I thought Dave Freeman must have had an attack of ESP as his letter "Energy crisis should embarrass us all” touched so closely on this article, and my response to it.

Good one Dave, hit the nail dead centre.

It's not just an embarrassment, it's a disgrace.

Leaving aside the goings-on at Federal level and focussing on Queensland, what have the two worthies pictured in the article got to offer?

Not much, apparently, other than the same tired, worn-out, by now thoroughly debunked propaganda items that their Federal counterparts keep putting up, year after year, and all the while becoming more and more divorced from everyday reality.

I think the "they” cited by Mr Hart as "gouging families” should refer to the power companies rather than the Palaszczuk Government (though I'm no great fan of theirs either).

Mr Hart believes "the (current) rush” (what rush?) to adopt new sources of energy could also inflate costs”.

This seems odd, considering both wind and solar have just about broken even with coal cost-wise and can only beat it hollow in years to come.

As for the "baseline power” argument, the fact is that what we call baseline is a feature of the traditional, ponderous, inflexible, centralised generating model, and in a future scenario in which the grid system is completely redesigned and decentralised with power readily dispatchable from storage, it becomes irrelevant.

I don't wish to be unduly hard on Mr Hart; his little interview was no doubt given with the best of intentions.

But as he has said absolutely nothing that I, for one, have not heard or seen at least a dozen times, and seen refuted to my satisfaction several times over, I'm afraid I cannot give his report card the approving tick I might have liked to.

Ian Jones,

Eel Creek Rd,

Gympie