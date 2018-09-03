Mayor's explainer on why rural rates skyrocketed rejected

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

FURTHER to my previous letter (The Gympie Times, August 21) regarding the latest rate increase to our property, I disagree with Mayor Mick Curran's statement and I quote "the rateable properties which received the largest increase also have the largest valuations, some being up to $1 million”.

CLICK HERE: Rate rises caused by high valuations, says Gympie Mayor Mick Curran

Our property has decreased in value since 2017 and is now valued at $247,500 far less than $1million, yet we received an increase of 9.2%.

Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

I am quite sure that there are a lot of properties of similar value located in town, and in the suburbs, that have not received a similar increase and I would really like to know how the latest increase was actually determined.

It seems totally unfair that just because we live in a certain area we are expected to accept an increase that is so much more than what the average rate payer has been assessed.

Elizabeth Ostrycharz,

Kybong