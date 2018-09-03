Menu
Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie Regional Council
News

Mayor's explainer on why rural rates skyrocketed rejected

by Letter to the Editor by Elizabeth Ostrycharz
3rd Sep 2018 12:48 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

FURTHER to my previous letter (The Gympie Times, August 21) regarding the latest rate increase to our property, I disagree with Mayor Mick Curran's statement and I quote "the rateable properties which received the largest increase also have the largest valuations, some being up to $1 million”.

Our property has decreased in value since 2017 and is now valued at $247,500 far less than $1million, yet we received an increase of 9.2%.

Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
I am quite sure that there are a lot of properties of similar value located in town, and in the suburbs, that have not received a similar increase and I would really like to know how the latest increase was actually determined.

It seems totally unfair that just because we live in a certain area we are expected to accept an increase that is so much more than what the average rate payer has been assessed.

Elizabeth Ostrycharz,

Kybong

Gympie Times

