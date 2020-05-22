Menu
Mayor’s desperate letter to Queensland Premier

Matt Collins
22nd May 2020 6:00 AM
NOOSA Mayor Clare Stewart is taking the local business community's fears about extended border closures to the Queensland Premier.

The Mayor, in a letter to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today, told of the 'catastrophic' impact border closures have already had on Noosa's tourism industry.

"Some of our businesses typically generate around a quarter of their annual income from southern tourists looking to escape the cold winter months," Cr Stewart said.

The issue of border closures was discussed at length during today's Noosa Business Roundtable Forum.

The Mayor has asked the Premier to provide tangible advice on what "best practice" models need to be in place for the Queensland Government to urgently reconsider its stance on border closures.

"Our businesses are desperate for clarity as to the duration of the closures, and they're ready and willing to work with the state to put in place measures that enable the safe reopening of borders sooner rather than later.

"We're of course conscious of balancing public health considerations with the economic impacts," Cr Stewart said.

"The economic nature of tourism flows into personal, family, employment, social and community at so many levels."

The call follows the latest meeting of Noosa's Business Roundtable.

Steered by Council, the group includes business association representatives, Sandy Bolton MP, Tourism Noosa, Noosa Business Mentors Network and local chambers of commerce.

"I congratulate the Premier and her government for their efforts steering Queensland through this pandemic, and to have flattened the curve in the way that we have. They've done a tremendous job," Cr Stewart said.

"Now, as our focus turns to the road out, we hope to engage closely with the state about the potential impacts of COVID-19 if our borders are reopened, sooner rather than later, and the steps we might all undertake to ensure the safe and swift return of visitors to Queensland."

