A letter to the editor has criticised Mayor Glen Hartwig's assertion that councillors much represent the entire region, not their division.
News

Mayor’s comments on councillor priorities ‘hard to fathom’

Staff Reporter
25th Mar 2021 9:18 AM
Letter to the Editor

On behalf of the volunteer members of our organisation, I wish to make two points about Mayor Hartwig’s message in Wednesday’s online newspaper:

  1. The K&DCCAI survey conducted in late 2020 found that a significant section of the Kilkivan population does not ever access the internet – Gympie Regional Council needs to be mindful of this so that its messaging and communications strategy allows information to reach all of its residents, not just those who can look at Facebook or YouTube.
  2. It is difficult to fathom why members of council would be “elected for their beliefs and strengths, what they stand for and what they recognised needed to be delivered on behalf of the community” when immediately after the election, “they no longer represent their division” which elected them ...but are simultaneously “elected to be the voice of the community”.

Kilkivan’s great need for an aged care facility

For at least the last two decades, council’s community consultation sessions in Kilkivan have nearly always highlighted that ageing-in-place (even if it wasn’t always known in those exact terms) was a priority for our area’s residents.

In fact, just prior to the March 2020 council election, two of the current councillors publicly supported our proposal at a public meeting in Kilkivan.

Gympie Regional Councillors (clockwise from left) Bruce Devereaux, Warren Polley, Town Hall, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bob Fredman, Jess Milne, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen.
Residents may have assumed they would go on to help deliver the proposal, in a timely way, after their election victory.

Yet we are still waiting for Council to constructively, proactively support this in our division, which we know has a higher average age than Gympie Region overall.

Our community has (repeatedly) spoken; yet our voice has apparently not been heard.

Rosie Fitzgerald,

President, Kilkivan & District Community Care Assn Inc (K&DCCAI)

Rosie Fitzgerald wants to set up a community owned aged care facility in Kilkivan
