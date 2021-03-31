Mayor: Why Gympie residents should wear a mask

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says the region’s businesses face significant economic loss if COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Queensland and urges residents to follow health advice, including wearing a mask.

A message from Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig:

Almost 12 months on from our first lockdown, we find ourselves, and the state, at risk from the pandemic, with the State bringing in restrictions to combat any further cases.

This reminds us that we still need to ensure we’re doing the right thing and follow the advice from Queensland Health.

I know there are some who may not be keen on wearing a mask or question why the whole state needs to wear masks.

The State instructions are based around the best advice at the time.

This isn’t just about the individual; this is to ensure we protect our community.

Mr Hartwig says State instructions are based on the best health advice available at the time from people like chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

We have been incredibly fortunate not to experience what Victoria has been through, let alone countries right across the world.

If we aren’t able to get on top of these cases, the impact for our local businesses can be devastating.

To lose your income, lay off staff, or even lose your business, the effect of this pandemic is significant.

Our business community is already doing it tough; let’s support them all, including the mum and dad businesses, by doing the right thing.

So if you have been to Brisbane since March 20 and you’re not an essential worker, please follow the advice from Queensland Health, wash your hands, social distance and most importantly, if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, sore throat or any of the symptoms – get yourself tested.

We are a community like no other – it’s what makes us stand out from the rest.

Let’s do the right thing and support each other, because that’s what we’re known for.