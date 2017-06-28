24°
Mayor: we're 'getting on' with road work

Mayor Mick Curran | 28th Jun 2017 6:15 AM
"The proposed budget demonstrates that we are getting on with improving the conditions of our local roads," Mayor Mick Curran said.
GYMPIE Regional Council will vote today on a proposed $95.6 million budget with a strong investment in roads and a low rates increase.

Ahead of the budget's final approval I can reveal the council is planning to spend $15 million on roads and drainage infrastructure.

The proposed budget demonstrates that we are getting on with improving the conditions of our local roads.

It is proposed that almost $4 million would be allocated for parks, community facilities, halls and playgrounds, including a further $995,000 for the upgrade of the Civic Centre and $665,000 for a new community hall at Curra.

Land revaluations (sic) from the State Government have made this budget more challenging but the council has worked hard to make sure the impact of these changes is minimal and fairly distributed.

The average residential ratepayer will pay less than a 2.1% increase on their rates.

The 10% discount to on-time rates payments will continue, as will the pensioner rebate of $160.

This budget not only reflects the important traditional elements of roads, rates and rubbish but it also meets a key responsibility of the council, which is planning for the future of the region in a rapidly changing world.

Topics:  budget council budget gympie council rural roads

