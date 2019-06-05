Mayor uses column to defend actions in land rights protest

MAYOR DEFENDS ACTIONS: Cr Mick Curran uses his letter this week to defend his actions in land rights protest.

OVER the past week, there has been much written and spoken about regarding an incident at the Mary Street Council office and the associated court case.

Although this is not a subject that I need or want to talk about, I do want to address the issue of safety regarding staff within a business, an organisation or our community.

We all agree that everyone deserves to feel safe and respected, regardless of age, gender or what we believe in.

No one deserves to feel physically or mentally unsafe at work.

No one deserves to be spoken to disrespectfully, abused or physically threatened.

Local government is an area where people have strong views and this is a good thing.

Our wonderful staff, especially those who work face-to-face every day with the public, are often those who are not responsible for making the decisions and yet, it is these staff who are sometimes treated disrespectfully.

Council will not, and it is clear that our community will not, tolerate bullying behaviour. I certainly will not stand by and allow harm to come to another person, whether that be family, a friend or a work colleague.

Throughout my working life, including my 30 years as a police officer, I have witnessed the impact violence can have in our community.

We also constantly see bullying and intimidation through digital media platforms.

I will always, and I encourage others to, call out those who we see disrespecting another, especially those who are vulnerable.

Rest assured, I will never stand by and see the safety of those around me endangered or threatened, not just as the mayor, but as a man, a husband, a father and a proud member of our community.