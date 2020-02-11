Mayor unlikely to learn crash probe outcome as election looms

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle (deceased) and car. Commodore belongs to Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney

MAYOR Jenny Hill will likely go through the upcoming council elections not knowing the outcome of investigations into the fatal crash in Aitkenvale involving her car and a motorcyclist.

The Bulletin understands there is only one source of video evidence - CCTV from the McDonald's restaurant nearby.

Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads confirmed they do not have dashcam or traffic camera footage of the collision at the intersection of Nathan and Alfred streets on January 30.

No charges have been laid, and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Cr Hill.

The funeral for Darren Andrew 'Normie' Lynch, 33, was held yesterday.

Mr Lynch had been travelling south along Nathan St on his Suzuki motorcycle and Cr Hill was turning right on to Alfred St in her Holden Commodore when the pair collided about 8am, with the motorcyclist never regaining consciousness despite an off-duty doctor being one of the first on scene.

A QPS spokesman confirmed crash investigations could take up to 12 months, depending on the complexity of the circumstances, though police have declined to specifically comment on the case.

The investigation could be made more difficult due to a lack of video evidence, with police confirming to date that no dashcam footage capturing the crash had been handed in, even though the incident occurred at peak hour.

"It is too early in the investigation to advise if charges will be laid," the QPS spokesman said. A report will be prepared for the coroner when the investigation is complete. There is no traffic camera footage of the incident either, a spokesman from DTMR confirmed, as a camera doesn't exist at the intersection of Nathan St and Alfred St.

McDonald's, which has a restaurant on the corner of the intersection, confirmed it had provided its CCTV footage of the incident to police.