Mayor under fire for Australia Day snub, says he didn’t know

Dulcie Dyne, wife of late Gympie Mayor Ron Dyne and Marlene Owen, who was awarded an OAM in the 2020 Australia Day Honours, but who was reportedly snubbed by Mayor Mick Curran in his Australia Day address on Sunday.

Dulcie Dyne, wife of late Gympie Mayor Ron Dyne and Marlene Owen, who was awarded an OAM in the 2020 Australia Day Honours, but who was reportedly snubbed by Mayor Mick Curran in his Australia Day address on Sunday.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I ATTENDED the Australia Day Celebrations at the Civic Centre this year, as I do every year.

Mayor Mick Curran with Youth Sports Award recipient Allie Salter.

As an Aussie it makes me proud to see the people from all different countries becoming Australians and the Awards that some of our very dedicated and hard-working Gympie region citizens achieve.

Medal of the Order of Australia recipient Marlene Owen has also expressed her disappointment at the snub.

This year three members of our community received an award in the Australia Day Honours, Marlene Owen and Chris Lhotka both received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) and Wayne Sachs and Ambulance Service Medal (ASM).

Mayor Mick Curran with Wayne Sachs (Ambulance Service Medal recipient)

What disgusted me this year was that both Marlene and Wayne, who were in attendance at the Australia Day ceremony were given no recognition.

Mayor Mick Curran announced Malcolm Dodt, 2020 Citizen of the Year

These honours are not given out lightly and it is a great honour that three of our citizens are considered worthy of such recognition.

Mick Curran announced with Youth Cultural Award recipient Alison Jenson

I believe the Mayor should have known about these honours and if he didn’t, he is not doing his job properly as it is part of his job to know these things.

BEV COMERFORD, GYMPIE

Editor’s Note: The Mayor has since congratulated Mrs Owen, Mr Lhotka and Mr Sachs in his weekly column in The Gympie Times, and says he was unaware on Sunday that they had been named in the Honours List.

“The simple fact is I was not aware that Marlene, Chris and Wayne were recognised in the Australia Day Honours list,” he said.

“The first I was aware that these community members had been recognised was after the ceremony when advised by a third party. I then personally congratulated both Marlene and Wayne, who were in attendance.

“As a side issue, I would also note that news of the awards were posted to the GT website at 10pm on Saturday night however as a subscriber to the GT, I did not receive a ‘news alert’ notification.

“The next posting on The Gympie Times site was after the ceremony had commenced on the Sunday morning. This advised that Marlene received an OAM and Wayne the Ambulance Service Medal (from memory).

“I became aware that Chris received his OAM when published in the GT on the 27th January.”