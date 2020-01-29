Mayor under fire for Australia Day snub, says he didn’t know
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I ATTENDED the Australia Day Celebrations at the Civic Centre this year, as I do every year.
As an Aussie it makes me proud to see the people from all different countries becoming Australians and the Awards that some of our very dedicated and hard-working Gympie region citizens achieve.
This year three members of our community received an award in the Australia Day Honours, Marlene Owen and Chris Lhotka both received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) and Wayne Sachs and Ambulance Service Medal (ASM).
What disgusted me this year was that both Marlene and Wayne, who were in attendance at the Australia Day ceremony were given no recognition.
These honours are not given out lightly and it is a great honour that three of our citizens are considered worthy of such recognition.
I believe the Mayor should have known about these honours and if he didn’t, he is not doing his job properly as it is part of his job to know these things.
BEV COMERFORD, GYMPIE
Editor’s Note: The Mayor has since congratulated Mrs Owen, Mr Lhotka and Mr Sachs in his weekly column in The Gympie Times, and says he was unaware on Sunday that they had been named in the Honours List.
“The simple fact is I was not aware that Marlene, Chris and Wayne were recognised in the Australia Day Honours list,” he said.
“The first I was aware that these community members had been recognised was after the ceremony when advised by a third party. I then personally congratulated both Marlene and Wayne, who were in attendance.
“As a side issue, I would also note that news of the awards were posted to the GT website at 10pm on Saturday night however as a subscriber to the GT, I did not receive a ‘news alert’ notification.
“The next posting on The Gympie Times site was after the ceremony had commenced on the Sunday morning. This advised that Marlene received an OAM and Wayne the Ambulance Service Medal (from memory).
“I became aware that Chris received his OAM when published in the GT on the 27th January.”