Mayor shows disappointing form in Fredman Stakes

Bob Fredman, former head engineer of Gympie Regional Council who was dismissed by CEO Bernard Smith in controversial circumstances last year.

Disappointing form in Fredman Stakes

Gentlemen, if you were racehorses you would be the subject of a Stewards' Inquiry into your disappointing form reversal in the Fredman Stakes.

After showing your colours bravely (or perhaps naively) by expressing your disquiet at his unexpected departure, you have since obviously "run dead” on the issue.

Why ? Have you been "nobbled” - got at from within?

Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith in the council chambers. Renee Albrecht

If that is the case it might be helpful to keep in mind that you cannot be disqualified from the inside.

That decision on your future will eventually be made by the punters who bet on you with hope in their hearts at the last election.

On your current form there appears to be little reason to back you again.

Merv Welch,

The Palms.