Mayor should resign, says Hartwig over Rattler blowout

CALL TO ACTION: Councillor Glen Hartwig says the Rattler project delay can be blamed solely on one person. Renee Albrecht

Letter to the Editor by Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig:

THE delay in the Rattler and the further blowout in the budget was not something that comes as a shock.

The financial exposure the ratepayer faces through council was explained and highlighted.

While risk management was the catchcry used to justify dumps' hour cutbacks and charges it seems that risk management was no where to be seen when the Rattler idea was rolled out of moth balls.

It should be made clear that staff can in no way be held responsible.

This relentless push to continue to spend, spend, spend is the brainchild of one man.

This individual made the statement during the election, "under my leadership the rattler will run.”

What that meant in real terms was that we would ignore due process, fiscal responsibility and common sense.

A good leader would have had detailed engineering inspections carried out, costed those findings and then evaluated whether the project was viable, sustainable and delivered significant value to the community.

If it was not it would have been seen as a mark of good mature leadership to go to the ratepayer with openness and transparency and explain why this was not viable.

Respect for this individual and the council would have grown and the ratepayer would have seen that we were taking our responsibilities seriously.

What has actually happened is that we committed to a project without knowing the full costs or extent of the work to be completed.

Engaged a consultant to establish the scope of works, cancelled the contract halfway through so they could tender for the work and then some stand in amazement when there are budget blowouts.

Will it deliver 50 jobs like the mayor has stated?

Fat chance.

You don't need to be an accountant to realise that is grossly over-inflated.

The challenge is that this is not just one isolated case.

Reserves have dwindled and lessons have not been learnt.

The tolerance and promotion of misleading information, lack of detailed information being given to councillors and the culture that is part of our council leave only one option.

The mayor should resign before we are broke.

Glen Hartwig,

Councillor,

Gympie Regional Council