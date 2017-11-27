Menu
Mayor shoots down council staff purge allegation

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran has refuted claims from one of his councillors the job ads recently published were to replace staff lost in a "purge”. Renee Albrecht
by Letter to the Editor from Mayor Mick Curran

Letter to the Editor

ONCE again, Cr Glen Hartwig has attempted to highlight his perceived view that there is "chaotic leadership and poor decisions being made with your money” (the ratepayer) in his letter to the editor 27/11/17.

The councillor's perceived views, in this instance, relate to recently advertised staff positions within GRC's Water Business Unit (WBU). Unfortunately, the councillor's letter alleges the advertisements are to replace staff previously purged from council by way of sackings and redundancies.

Councillor Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

Putting aside these skewed perceptions, it is time to relay to our community the facts behind the advertised positions and the beliefs of the councillor. Two positions relate to highly valued WBU staff members availing themselves of both maternity leave and long service leave - leave that will see both members return to council. The third advertised position is to replace a long serving member who left council's WBU by way of retirement in 2016.

Mayor Mick Curran. Jacob Carson

Again, the councillor sees fit to criticise council in our application of governance and due diligence in all matters. What due diligence or inquiries did the councillor make on these staffing matters before making his inaccurate and inflammatory statements?

Mayor Mick Curran,

Gympie Regional Council

