Mayor says excessive reserves were letting region down

ONE of the great benefits of being an Australian is our ability to voice our opinions - albeit with exceptions regarding discrimination, racism, and defamation, for example.

We all have differing opinions and ideas about religion, sport, government and politics.

In this day and age, it's hard to watch the nightly news bulletin, scroll through Facebook or even read the local newspaper without digesting some kind of political content.

It's a given that our community will also have opinions and a vested interest in council's performance.

Individuals and groups have every right to have an opinion regarding decisions and policies made by our local elected representatives.

At present, we understand the community is interested in understanding council's spending and reserve funding.

Councillors were recently briefed by the Queensland Treasury Corporation on our approach to spending.

The briefing highlighted council's previously excessive reserves and determined that our previous reserve levels let our community down in two ways, the first being lost opportunity (around delivering infrastructure and community projects) and the second not providing value for money to our community in rates collected.

It is our responsibility as elected officials to objectively consider these facts and listen to expert advice on such matters.

It was reassuring for councillors to hear the views of the Queensland Treasury Corporation and understand council is managing the finances of the region in a responsible manner.

Keep your eye out for council's Christmas decorations which are due to go up around the Town Centre and broader region from this weekend as we enter the festive season.