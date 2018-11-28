Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Mick Curran - MayorMobile: 0417 959 331E-mail: mayorcurran@gympie.qld.gov.au
Cr Mick Curran - MayorMobile: 0417 959 331E-mail: mayorcurran@gympie.qld.gov.au Photography by Bambi
News

Mayor says excessive reserves were letting region down

by Gympie Mayor Mick Curran
28th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the great benefits of being an Australian is our ability to voice our opinions - albeit with exceptions regarding discrimination, racism, and defamation, for example.

We all have differing opinions and ideas about religion, sport, government and politics.

In this day and age, it's hard to watch the nightly news bulletin, scroll through Facebook or even read the local newspaper without digesting some kind of political content.

It's a given that our community will also have opinions and a vested interest in council's performance.

Individuals and groups have every right to have an opinion regarding decisions and policies made by our local elected representatives.

At present, we understand the community is interested in understanding council's spending and reserve funding.

Councillors were recently briefed by the Queensland Treasury Corporation on our approach to spending.

The briefing highlighted council's previously excessive reserves and determined that our previous reserve levels let our community down in two ways, the first being lost opportunity (around delivering infrastructure and community projects) and the second not providing value for money to our community in rates collected.

It is our responsibility as elected officials to objectively consider these facts and listen to expert advice on such matters.

It was reassuring for councillors to hear the views of the Queensland Treasury Corporation and understand council is managing the finances of the region in a responsible manner.

Keep your eye out for council's Christmas decorations which are due to go up around the Town Centre and broader region from this weekend as we enter the festive season.

gympie council gympie politics gympie regional council mayor mick curran mick curran opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Call to hit distracted pedestrians with $200 fine

    premium_icon Call to hit distracted pedestrians with $200 fine

    News A peak advocacy group says pedestrians should be slapped with a $200 fine for not paying attention when crossing the road.

    • 28th Nov 2018 2:02 AM
    REVEALED: Gympie council staff bill soars by $5.4 million

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie council staff bill soars by $5.4 million

    Council News Council's annual report reveals some interesting changes.

    Gympie's Mayor, eight councillors paid $818,000 last year

    premium_icon Gympie's Mayor, eight councillors paid $818,000 last year

    Council News Senior management pay packet also tops $1 million.

    Third delay for report into Rattler blow out

    premium_icon Third delay for report into Rattler blow out

    Council News Ratepayers will have to wait a bit longer for answers.

    Local Partners