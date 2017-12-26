Mayor not happy: staff told to mow parks before Christmas

UPDATE: Gympie Regional Council has asked for a please explain on its workforce's failure to mow parks and grounds at Rainbow Beach in the lead-up to its peak tourist season.

The council this afternoon said the areas were not maintained leading up to the Christmas period due to competing priorities across the region, however will look into the matter to ensure this is not repeated.

Mayor Mick Curran said he was in the area the week prior to Christmas and requested these areas be maintained before holiday period.

"I understand the disappointment and have asked for an explanation to answer why this work was not completed, we don't want this situation happening again, especially during the busiest tourism period of the year.

"Locals shouldn't have had to do this work, it should have been done.

"It does show the strength of the community spirit at Rainbow Beach and their passion for the area."

Gympie Regional Council will be working in the area leading up to New Year's Eve.

EARLIER:

GYMPIE Regional Council has come under heavy fire from Rainbow Beach business owners who were forced to get out their own mowers and tidy up the township ahead of their peak tourist influx this week.

The unimpressed local residents say they were forced to take action following complaints from visitors about the state of the parks and grounds and zero response from the council.

"This morning we received two complaints from visitors on the state of our parks and grounds in Rainbow Beach," businessman Heatley Gilmore said.

"Despite the beautiful weather, and the laid-back lifestyle Rainbow Beach offers to tourists, these people took time out of their holiday to vent their frustration and disappointment.

"We also manage Rainbow Getaway Holiday Apartments, and we don't let our grounds become overgrown, let alone during peak periods."

Not expecting to receive any response from council on Christmas Eve, he said he asked Nigel Worthington from Rainbow Sea Resort to lend a hand.

Both said the Main Street of the town should have been mowed in the lead-up to one of the busiest times of the year.

"People will be able to enjoy the beautiful views of town and put their picnic rug on lawns, not knee high grass in places.

"Locals do take pride in Rainbow Beach; they want to see it shining at all times of the year.

"During peak season, it is the opportunity for visitors to recognise what a wonderful location we have - our beach, Double Island Point, Inskip Point, lakes and creeks, fishing or taking a tour. Local business owners would like them to enjoy everything our coast offers and return.

"We know Gympie Regional Council have invested significant dollars in the region in tourism, but little things are also important and contribute to the visual impact of our town," said Mr Gilmore.

"We are hoping in future we don't have to get the mowers out again."

An email seeking a reponse from Gympie Regional Council has been sent to Mayor Mick Curran, coast councillor Mark McDonald and the council's head of communications.