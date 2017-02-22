Mayor Mick Curran hears the train a'comin'

MICK Curran is a happy Mayor following the State Government's carefully worded, conditional approval of $4.7 million for the Rattler.

Is he relieved as well? You'd have to think so.

After an election promise that he would get the train back on track, delivering on that promise must have looked almost impossible at times.

Even some die-hard believers in the cause were starting to doubt it would happen, and Cr Curran copped flack (and is still copping it) over the $65 economic development levy that will be used to co-fund the project. It has been one of a few issues that have stirred up some controversy during his first year as the elected mayor. Bringing the Rattler back will be a significant achievement.

No matter what you think of the old girl, she's an icon and a tourist attraction. And whose heart doesn't gladden at the sound of her whistle and the sight of her as she heads out through the Valley?

On the whole, on Facebook (where it drew 78 comments), the reaction was positive.

Most people are happy at the prospect of a Rattler revival. But nobody waxed more lyrical than the council press release. One line read "In the immortal words of Johnny Cash 'I hear the train a coming' said Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran.”