Mayor gives extraordinary rebuke of council advice

Mayor Mick Curan has taken aim at a council recommendation over the future of Albert Park’s management, saying he “cannot support it”.

Mayor Mick Curran’s extraordinary rejection of a council recommendation has helped give Albert Park’s onsite caretaker a stay of execution.

The onsite job at the iconic Gympie park was at risk after it was found to breach State Government planning laws.

Council staff recommended the caretaker be given two months to vacate.

They proposed the job be covered by a joint management deal between the council and the Gympie Recreation Association.

No such deal has yet been reached with the GRA.

Mr Curran said he “cannot support” the recommendation and he had gone “out on a limb” to reject the State’s decision when it was first handed down in February last year.

The State ultimately said the caretaker could stay at the park if four conditions were met.

These included the council taking “all responsibilities” for the role, including public liability insurance.

Mr Curran rejected the council’s advice these be refused.

“The conditions are not too onerous they can’t be met,” he said.

And axing the caretaker came with risks.

“For three years when no caretaker was there, (the park) did have great damage.”

The recommended refusal of $10,000 compensation to the GRA over lost signs also came under mayoral fire.

The GRA wants $10,000 in compensation for signs the council removed.

The report said the GRA had agreed with the signs’ removal in “good faith” their lost revenue would be offset by the compensation.

The council report said this should be rejected, saying a number of signs around the region may not be compliant.

“Council has no budget allocation to offer other organisations.

But Mr Curran disagreed with this position.

“We can’t take one thing away from a group and not replace it,” he said.

“It was at our request the signs were removed.”

The mayor also rejected a recommendation the council investigate the AFL ground’s onsite caretaker’s residence to ensure it complied with planning.

“I do not see how the AFL club can be mentioned in any recommendation,” he said.

“It’s a totally different club.”

If there were compliance problems, Mr Curran said he would “like to see council staff work behind the scenes to correct them”.

Albert Park has had an onsite caretaker for almost 30 years.

The AFL ground is a freehold site under lease and not subject to the same planning laws as Albert Park.

Mal Gear had asked for any decision on the proposal to be held over for a future meeting.

Mark McDonald agreed.

“I certainly don’t see any harm in laying this on the table,” Mr McDonald said.

“It’s a significant way forward that we’re taking.”

“I would like the opportunity to hear some more, question some more.

“I don’t think all the answers are here for us.”

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch and Dan Stewart were against delaying any decision.

“It’s quite clear we need an up to date management plan, Mr Stewart said, adding Albert Park would be able to be managed without a caretaker.

“I think we can make a decision today,” he said.

He and Mr Leitch were outvoted six to two. Glen Hartwig was absent.