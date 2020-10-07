Mayor: ‘Give us the good, the bad and the ugly’

“Speak up about how we are doing”, says Glen Hartwig to Gympie residents. Picture: Shane Zahner

“Speak up about how we are doing”, says Glen Hartwig to Gympie residents. Picture: Shane Zahner

A message from Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig:

THERE is a lot of discussion in the community regarding the council and how we are travelling; there’s even a poll on The Gympie Times website on how well we are performing which I encourage you to participate in.

I expect the results may not be the best. We’ve only just begun with many big decisions yet to be made and in time we will only get better as we rebuild the organisation.

We want our community to be talking about the council.

We are here for our community and it would be more concerning if our residents were not interested about how we are servicing or working on behalf of you, the resident.

Our job is to speak on behalf of our residents.

How can we do this if we don’t understand your thoughts, ideas, needs and concerns? Contrary to popular belief, we don’t only want to hear what we are doing well.

We want to hear the good, the bad and the ugly, so we can plan and deliver what is needed, not what looks good.

One piece of work I am very much looking forward to is the development of the Gympie Regional Council Corporate Plan.

This document is an overview of what the council will be working towards and delivering for our community.

It’s one of the most important pieces of work as it will guide councillors and the organisation over the upcoming years.

To write this plan we will be visiting all areas of our region to ensure the corporate plan isn’t just a council plan, it’s a community plan.

This work will begin next month but we’ll keep you updated to ensure you don’t miss out on having your say about your council.

In the meantime, please contact your councillor, myself or the organisation – all our contact numbers and emails are listed on the council website.

And please, stay interested in your council and let us know how we are travelling!