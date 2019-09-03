Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Mick Curran
Mayor Mick Curran Gympie Regional Council
News

Mayor fails to even once keep region's rate rises to CPI

Shelley Strachan
by
3rd Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOTHING can erase fact that we pay some of the highest rates in Queensland - if not Australia - here in the Gympie region.

This year, more than half the region's population will spend 5 per cent of their annual income on rates - their bill will cost them almost three weeks wages.

Mayor Mick Curran was elected on a promise to keep rates to CPI. That has not happened once.

They continue to rise every year, over and above the CPI.

Mayor Mick Curran opens the Mary Valley Skate Park on Saturday.
Mayor Mick Curran opens the Mary Valley Skate Park on Saturday. Contributed

The Mayor declined our invitation to comment on this yesterday. And while he wouldn't be the first politician to fail to honour an election promise, consider this:

Wages growth has pretty much stalled in Australia;

Unemployment in the Gympie region is higher than the state and national figure, and average household income is significantly lower;

Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

Only 8 per cent of Gympie region households earn a "high” income ($2500 a week or more) and 26 per cent are on a "low” income (less than $650 a week);

The Gympie region may not be officially drought declared but the drought is on our doorstep, and there are plenty of farmers in this region battling with drought conditions and the extra costs they bring;

With little disposable income, people tighten their belts, they spend less, which negatively impacts business and retail turnover.

Cause and effect. Our rates are too high.

editorial editorial comment gympie council gympie rates mick curran opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    premium_icon UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    News Smoke is affecting the area, residents should close windows and doors

    Another major Gympie Council project delayed

    premium_icon Another major Gympie Council project delayed

    Council News 'We are disappointed at the postponement of the official launch.'

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain Southside blaze

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain Southside blaze

    News Crews fight to contain bushfire travelling towards Eel Creek Rd

    Dozens of Queensland companies in trouble

    premium_icon Dozens of Queensland companies in trouble

    Business Find out what companies went into liquidation in August