Mayor dumps fears over 24-hour wheelie bin fines

DUMPED: Residents like Jess Warwick will not be be fined if they fail to bring their wheelie bins within a strict 24 hours timeframe, Gympie Regional Council has confirmed. Scott Kovacevic

FEARS Gympie residents who leave their bins out for longer than one day would be stung with fines have been slapped down by Mayor Mick Curran.

While the council would retain the ability to fine those who left their bins out for longer than "reasonably appropriate", Cr Curran said at this week's open workshop it would be ludicrous to place strict time rules on residents.

"Who would sit here and pass a local law forcing rural residents to drag their bins up and down kilometres every day?" he said.

The clause that sparked the fire is part of a wider local waste law proposal to replace state regulations that will expire on July 1. While some Queensland councils had floated the idea of a 24 hour rule it was not a regulation Gympie Regional Council was considering, Cr Curran said.

For those who worried that even a regulation of "reasonable" time was part of the laws, Cr Curran said it had always been in existing legislation and to date, had never been used.

"We've never issued a fine for an offence under that unit," Cr Curran said.

"The only thing I've known about in six years of council is a complaint about an industrial-sized bin being left on a roadway and obstructing traffic. It was only a matter of council officers speaking to the person and it never happened again."

The proposed laws, which are still to be endorsed in draft by the council and subject to state and public interest reviews, also fill several gaps in the previous legislation, councillors heard.

One was to give some legislative teeth to address fee evasion at Gympie's dumps.

Penalties for contamination of recycling bins, and a change that allows wheelie bins to be stored at designated cluster sites have also been included. And the council said there were no plans for them to be trigger happy with fines, either.

"Most instances of non-compliance will be addressed with a verbal or written notification or warning in the first instance," the report before councillors said.

It would only be an issue where it was "repetitive, wilful or serious in nature".