Mayor speaks on Gympie council budget Major milestone for Rattler train Rattler project rises $1.69m Mayor: 'responsible' budget for Gympie region Councillor wants clarity for ratepayers Deputy Premier rattles into heritage train workshop Council budget meeting Watch: Mayor Curran speaks on potential flooding Christmas at the Rattler NSW budget Controversial legal policy 'needs more work' What to expect from the 2017 Budget Mayor disputes claimed cost of Rattler to Gympie ratepayers News VIDEO: Mayor refutes Rattler's extreme cost to ratepayers 26th Jun 2019 12:17 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 0 budget Read More Login to follow gympie council Read More Login to follow gympie mayor Read More Login to follow mary valley rattler Read More Login to follow budget gympie council gympie mayor mary valley rattler