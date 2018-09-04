Mayor: Council's consultation 'extensive and unprecedented'

THE amount of community consultation council has undertaken over the last three years has been extensive and unprecedented.

We have staff and councillors across the region consulting on many projects from the Our Towns projects, draft budget, Goomeri and Kilkivan future planning, Youth Precinct, Mary Valley Rail Trail, Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, Goomeri Library, Memorial Park to the waste management survey.

And we are currently in the midst of consulting stakeholders and users of the saleyards, to understand the uses and needs of the facility.

Do we always get it right? No.

Sometimes however, it is a two-way street.

People need to be interested, invested and want to provide their feedback.

Mayor Mick Curran Renee Albrecht

Some will have strong opinions on certain subjects, but may have no opinion on others. And of course, once we take the feedback into consideration, not everyone is going to agree on the final decision made.

An example of this would be recent media articles regarding the Gold Rush parade.

I congratulate council staff who this year have gone above and beyond by volunteering to take on the Gold Rush Parade.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

The reality is, the Gold Rush Parade was dead in the water with the previous Gold Rush Committee (independent of council) folding. If council staff did not take on the work, we wouldn't have a parade at all.

Mick Curran with Bob Fredman at Imbil Labour Day celebrations Arthur Gorrie

And like all things, when decisions are made, they can of course be reconsidered and changed.

I was fortunate enough to recently tick off a bucket list item by attending the Birdsville races over the weekend.

Having previously lived in Roma and knowing the area, the conditions are far from ideal, especially the further west you travel.

I would urge anyone who can afford to spare a few dollars for drought relief to donate, let's do what we can to support our fellow Queenslanders.