Mayor congratulates Leitchs, Lanskeys on Cup win

CONGRATULATIONS Vow and Declare and the Leitchs and the Lanskeys for putting Gympie in the spotlight!

There’s no doubt that our community is passionate about all facets of Council and the work that we deliver, and this is a good thing. It would be concerning if residents had no opinion or thoughts about our region and the future direction we all work towards.

In fact, it is vitally important to Council that residents understand Council’s role in the community, as we need the community’s direction and priorities to better inform the work that we do. To support this, we have actively increased the amount of information that comes out of Council for residents and we need to continue to do so.

For example, we regularly go out across the region and ask residents to “have your say” to ensure we capture the needs and direction for such projects as the Tourism Strategy and upcoming Economic Development Strategy. We look for feedback and comments on the draft budget, the Gold Rush Parade and projects such as the saleyards, historical precinct and the planning scheme.

It is important for each of us to have our opinion and the ability to share our thoughts and ideas.

What is concerning is some of the misinformation that is currently being distributed, either via letterbox drops or online via social forums and which can be distributed without the requirement to fact check, such as the media and other organisations are required to do.

We want all residents to have their say on Council and the region’s future, but decisions need to be based on fact.

If you received information, or you read information regarding Council and you want to clarify or check the details, call your councillor, call myself or call the council office. We are all happy to update our residents, so you can make your informed choice based on the facts.