Mayor confident Rattler viable but won't exclude more costs

THE return of the Mary Valley Rattler's is about to usher in a new era for the region, but it seems ratepayers may not yet be entirely off the hook.

Speaking at yesterday's launch to announce the heritage train's October 6 return, Mayor Mick Curran said it was "fantastic” that the region now had an "an iconic, sustainable tourism venture for the long-term''.

Asked if the train would now fund itself and ratepayers were would not foot the bill for future costs, Cr Curran did not offer a guarantee but was "confident” in the RRC's numbers.

"I'm quite confident that this will be self-sustainable,” he said.

Tony Hallam and John Flynn at the Rattler return announcement. Scott Kovacevic

While the project has proved controversial, suffering from several multi-million dollar blow outs and multiple delays, Cr Curran defended the train and its benefit to the region.

"It's been a difficult journey, but some wise man once said that if it was easy everybody would be doing it,” he said.

Equally confident in what track the train was now headed down, Mary Valley Rattler chairman Ian McNicol said the day brought a mix of "pleasure and relief”' about the future.

"If you talk to the regional tourism organisation... they're as excited as anybody here.

"They see this as an opportunity to have another fantastic tourist operation.”

Mayor Mick Curran at Rattler return launch. Scott Kovacevic

Mr McNicol said he understood concerns about how much tourists spent on the train, the cafe and Rattler shop.

"When something new comes it brings more people and encourages a bigger spend in the region,” he said.

"Our cafe might take a little bit of business from somewhere else, but it's going to bring in more people and everybody wins.

"Once this is running for six months or more, everyone will say 'wow, my business has improved out of that'.”

And the experience was more than just a train, he said. A mix of tourist attraction, history and storytelling made it a "unique” experience.