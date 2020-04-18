Mayor Clare wins full support for chosen deputy

Newly elected Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie and Mayor Clare Stewart share a lighter moment during yesterday's first official council meeting.

IT MAY be the election "honeymoon" period but the new Noosa Council under the guidance of "Mayor Clare" as her council team calls her has started on a united front.

With the standard welcomes aside, local government newcomer Mayor Clare Stewart entered into the stride of chairing her first ordinary council meeting with poise and confidence.

And her first act of her mayoralty was the obvious but savvy nomination of former leader Tony Wellington's deputy Cr Frank Wilkie, as her second in charge.

Cr Stewart's motion to make Cr Wilkie her deputy won unanimous support.

"I think Cr Wilkie has the experience, the credentials and the commitment to be our deputy mayor.

"Frank you served as deputy mayor for the last four years, you have the confidence of this council and you clearly have the confidence of the community - you were the highest recipient of the votes in the counting.

"You've got longstanding experience, I think you bring a wealth of knowledge to the table and I think you a great person for the job," Cr Stewart said.

Newly elected Cr Karen Finzel said she respected Cr Wilkie's appointment by the new council which is a reflection of the trust hown by the number of votes he received.

"It is both an honour and a privilege that we share that with you," she said.

"The appointment today charges you to act as an experienced and trusted adviser to expertly and faithfully mentor our Mayor Clare Stewart as she embarks in this journey with diligence and courage to lead the people of the Noosa Shire during this unprecedented time of COVID-19," Cr Finzel said.

Fellow newcomer Cr Amelia Lorentson said she respected and valued Cr Wilkie's local government experience and "also your commitment and support to community groups … congratulations".

Cr Wilkie thanked "Mayor Clare" sincerely for her "endorsement and tust and faith you've shown in me" as well as the councillors for "their kind words".

"I will work hard to justify the faith and trust you've placed in me and also take the best advice from the CEO and the other professional staff to ensure this staff is ably and responsibly represented in your absence.

"It's a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Cr Wilkie then nominated Cr Stewart to chair the Local Disaster Management Group which is traditionally held by the Noosa Mayor, and for Cr Joe Jurisevic to continue in his role as deputy chair.

He said previous mayor's have proven to be steadfast in this role and "I have every reason to have similar confidence in you, as do we all".

"I'm sure you'll execute your duties with great aplomb."

Cr Stewart and Cr Jurisevic were appointed by unanimous vote.

The mayor earlier opened the meeting with: "This is our first council meeting under unusual circumstances and it's an unusal situation with COVID-19, so there's no public present at the moment," Cr Stewart said.

To make up for this, the State Government has passed regulation requiring all meetings to be livestreamed for public viewing.