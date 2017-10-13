Mayor claims Wide Bay Burnett region 'snubbed' over FIFO hub

FIFO HUB: The Wide Bay Burnett region was not considered as a FIFO hub for the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine site.

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft has accused the State Government of "snubbing" the job-starved Wide Bay Burnett region after it was not named as a potential fly-in fly-out hub for a major Central Queensland mine.

FIFO hubs will instead be created at towns closer to the Adani site (Rockhampton and Townsville) creating about 1,700 jobs across those regions.

Cr Loft yesterday claimed the decision not to consider the Wide Bay Burnett as a potential hub "reeks of a political decision."

He said none of the region's mayors were consulted when the state government, a group of North Queensland mayors and Adani sealed the deal in India earlier this year.

"We are a region in need, we have high youth and general unemployment, we're a bigger region than both Townsville and Rockhampton, and the need is here," Cr Loft said.

"I'd like the State Government to re-look at those two places where they've said the FIFO centres would be."

But a spokeswoman from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines said the government had no role in Adani's recruitment or commercial decisions.

The spokeswoman said the Fraser Coast Regional Council did not come forward when three more regional mayors were asked to join Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on her trip.

Adani spokesman Ron Watson said Townsville and Rockhampton were both chosen because of their locality to the proposed mine.

"It's the same process as a tender... we narrowed it down to three viable and commercial opportunities, and further down to two, in December last year," Mr Watson said.

Scott Rowe, executive officer for Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett said it was "astonishing" the region wasn't considered by Adani.