Mayor cites historic issues, depreciation in finance response

Column by Mayor Mick Curran

MANY of you will have read a considerable amount of information via this publication as well as on social media regarding various council topics including council’s 2018/19 end of year financial statements.

No doubt this is challenging and I have every confidence in the council staff who are continuing to work extremely hard to tighten belts.

Mayor Mick Curran's and CEO Bernard Smith. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times

As I have stated previously, there is an ongoing focus on cost containment to ensure we have a sustainable financial position in the future.

In fact, our forecasted cash position has already improved as we work towards returning to surplus sooner than originally forecast. Whilst over half the councils in Queensland ran a deficit we do not want to make a habit of it.

As it has been explained to me, some of the issues are historic, and have been brought to light due to council updating our systems as well as finding issues that have been there over many years.

Increased depreciation has also been a major factor.

It’s also important to know that the increased staff costs are not due to an increase in staff numbers, but due to issues such as excess annual leave being taken.

CEO Bernard Smith. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Some of which is from prior to amalgamation. Wage increases due to a new certified agreement, and overtime resulting from natural disasters have also contributed.

Let’s talk about the positives.

Council’s 2018/19 budget ended with a net $4 million surplus and our forecast cash position actually improved by $10.9 million.

No councillor, nor council staff member wants to be in a deficit and we have to keep in mind that some of the issues were out of our control and some were of a non cash nature.

But I am proud of what we have delivered for the community over the past years, as the Gympie region becomes not only a desired, but envied region to live.