Mayor calls cops and other Gympie court stories

Mayor calls cops on footy nuisance

GYMPIE region mayor and former police officer Mick Curran had to call his previous employer last year, during an incident involving a highly intoxicated "pest” at Albert Park football grounds, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The court was told the intoxicated person was Damien Redshaw, 46, of Gympie, who was "playing up and being a pest.”

The court was told Redshaw had spurned a police offer to drive him home and resisted them, even after they told him they were only trying to remove him from the grounds.Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted that Redshaw, who did not appear to answer the charge, was in Brisbane undergoing rehabilitation.

Mr Callaghan said he accepted that Redshaw was not in a position to appear, fining him $800.

Marijuana 'no help'

.'I DON'T think it does,” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan told a woman who told his court she believed marijuana helped with her mental condition.

Nicole Elizabeth Pratt, 36, of Deception Bay, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to possessing a water pipe when police raided her home on February 4.

Pratt, who told the court she was on medication for a mental dishorder, said she was using marijuana while awaiting the return of her doctor.

"I believe cannabis is helpint,”: she said.

"I don't think it does,” Mr Callaghan said, finding her $150.

Police go easy on distressed woman

POLICE did not make a big deal about the offensive behaviour of a Gympie woman who pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to creating a publ;ic nuisance and assaulting and obstructing police.

The court was told police were called to the Gympie address of Leah Marie Shipp, 25 at 10.30pm on February 6.

Police told the court Shipp swore at police and slapped an officer "lightly” and kicked him in the upper right leg as the officer lifted her off the ground to convey her to the police car.

She had refused to co-operate with police attempts to remove her from the car when they arrived at the police station.

The court was told she suffered post traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder and had been seeing a psychologist since her release from a mental health facility.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said slapping a person lightly was assault and she had also obstructed police.

But given her mental state he placed her on a $600 Good Behaviour Bond for 12 months, with no conviction recorded.

Knife drama ends in court

A BIRSBANE man who chased a friend down a Gympie Southside street while threatening to stab him with a kitchen knife was fined $400 in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, despite having told the court he had no intention of stabbing his victim.

The court was told Zachary Charles Wishier, 21, pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance and possessing a knife in public on December 28.

Police told the court Wilshier had an argument over a female with a friend about 7pm, before arming himself with a 30cm kitchen knife.

His male friend ran out of the house and Wilshier chased after him, the court was told.

He had co-operated with police and told them he was on probation and receiving counselling for mental health issues.

His solicitor told the court Wilshier understood it was very serious to chase someone down the street with a knife or any other weapon.

"It's pretty bad,” magistrate Chris Callaghan agreed, adding that it was also "upsetting for the neighbours.”

But he accepted .Wilshier had no intention of stabbing anyone and fined him $400.

.