Mayor: Award winners the tip of Gympie’s community iceberg

Gympie Senior Citizens of the Year for 2020, Kim Boyter and Bevan Day, are only the start of what Mayor Glen Hartwig says makes the region stand apart – its people.

“Last week we announced the 2020 Senior Citizens of the Year awards.

“Although we are blessed with amazing people right across our region, our two winners couldn’t be more deserving of their awards.

“I was lucky enough to be able to have morning tea with them both last week and know how special they are, and that our community is a better place because of them.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the region is “lucky” the pair call the region home.

“Bevan Day is an active member in the Theebine community and has been for over 50 years, and you wouldn’t find a more passionate person than Kim Boyter in the Goomeri community. “Congratulations to you both; we’re lucky that you call the Gympie region home.

“Another great representative of our region is country music star Caitlyn Shadbolt.

“We were lucky enough to be invited to the filming of the video for her new single at Rainbow Beach last week, and grabbed some vision to not only support Caitlyn but to promote a beautiful part of our region.

“The clip will be available on the council Facebook page in the next week or so.

Music star Caitlyn Shadbolt is another one of the community’s gems putting the Gympie region on the map.

“These are just a couple of names who are not just great ambassadors, but great community members who are proud and passionate about our community.

“But, you don’t have to win an award or release a single to be valued.

“We do live in an amazing part of the world, however what makes us great and stand apart are our people.

“I am honoured to be mayor of this region and I’m driven to achieve what’s right for our community.

“I do this because of our amazing community and you’ll find all our councillors are of the same thought.”