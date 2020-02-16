Mayor asserts councillors have leadership roles in community

Letter to the Editor

IT IS with some scepticism that I read the Mayor’s electoral comment under the heading “Get to know candidates for council” (The Gympie Times, February 12).

Mr Curran offered some paternalistic advice to voters and candidates for the upcoming election.

Based on my observations of the past four years, I confess to some doubts about his assertion that elected candidates “...will have a leadership role in the management of their community for the next four years”.

Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.

And I was frankly puzzled by his urging us to remember the old chestnut, “actions speak louder than words”.

In the coming weeks, surely all we will have is words, words and more words, as candidates trot out the campaign cliches of “rates, roads and rubbish” and “accountability and transparency”.

The action, if there should be any, will be a matter for judgment at some future date.

The Mayor went on to warn candidates of the serious challenges that come with receiving “...one of the greatest honours that could be bestowed on an individual”.

Chamber Of Commerce Breakfast - Mayor Mick Curran addresses the crowd.

He lists being subjected to public scrutiny and gossip, and being constrained by laws, policies and procedures that apparently do not apply to the rest of us.

On the upside, he mentions the satisfaction of representative service to the community.

For some reason though, he omitted to mention the not insignificant $80,000 per year (plus perks) for a part-time job almost certainly guaranteed for four years. Perhaps he didn’t want to start a belated flurry of job applications.

Despite my scepticism, I am sure the Mayor offered his advice with the best of election intentions.

Merv Welch, The Palms