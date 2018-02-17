Mayor applauds groundswell of support for Widgee Engineering

Letter to the Editor from Mayor Mick Curran

Widgee Engineering

THERE is one thing that I have said on many occasions; the best thing about the Gympie region is our community.

This is again clearly evident by the groundswell of community support for Widgee Engineering, a highly successful Widgee business employing local staff and providing apprenticeships to local kids.

A public meeting will be held this afternoon in support of this business.

It is no secret Gympie Regional Council recently resolved to have the business move from their current location in a rural zone (as defined by the Gympie Regional Council Planning Scheme of 2013) to an appropriate industrial zoned area within a two year period.

This decision was made by council, after much debate, followed by a democratic vote either in support or against the application.

The debate and subsequent vote was based on information supplied by both the applicant and associated information from highly qualified planning staff based on our current planning scheme and associated State legislation.

The public record shows that I argued and voted in support of the business.

My support however was not based solely on a matter of public opinion, but on the history of the business.

Original approval, albeit smaller in nature, was granted by Kilkivan Shire Council in 1993. Further approvals were granted by Kilkivan Shire Council for additional structures in 2007.

In 2011, Gympie Regional Council granted approval for sandblasting to occur in association with the engineering business which, by this time, had outgrown the original approval.

The positive news however is that council has received and is processing a fresh application from the proponents which is again requesting approval for this business to continue at its present location.

This application, again subject to legal processes, is currently calling for submissions from the community.

At some time in the near future this fresh application will again be considered by and ultimately determined by council.

Mick Curran,

Gympie Regional Council Mayor

