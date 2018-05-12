Mayor and CEO should not pick Rattler investigator: Hartwig

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

CONGRATULATIONS Bob for your win last Saturday.

I think the vote was a clear resounding statement to councillors about our current actions.

Bob Fredman's statement that council had written the book on mismanagement I think is an apt description of the Rattler debacle.

Bob Fredman celebrates with family and friends after winning the by-election for Division 8 last weekend. Contributed

It's not the project but the lack of sound financial management principles that is the issue.

The Mayor's continual refusal to address this matter appears to infuriate the very people that have funded this money pit.

Without an independent examination of the failures of council on this matter history may repeat itself.

It could be suggested that the Mayor and CEO are not the ones to determine who should investigate council failings, a vested interest appears to exist.

I welcome the support of our MP Tony Perrett in his call for an inquiry and hope that progress can be made.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Council Division 2