Mayor and CEO are like 'kids in a lolly shop'

THE Curran/Smith "kids in a lolly shop” financial management strategy sends shivers down my spine.

To have so little interest in maintaining our hard won AAA credit rating is totally irresponsible.

This is a council in a race to the financial bottom and when they get there they will find it more difficult and more expensive to obtain the loans that will be necessary just to continue to operate.

Cr Mick Curran - MayorMobile: 0417 959 331E-mail: mayorcurran@gympie.qld.gov.au Photography by Bambi

Cr Curran criticises previous councils for "putting money in the bank” but fails to mention that while we were practising prudent financial management to develop those essential reserves, rates were maintained at a much lower level than at present.

Bernard Smith returns from the Ironman World Championship, Kona, Hawii.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

In fact, in 2005, the total rates and charges revenue per capita actually reduced.

Those previous councils were "spending money on the community” in a manner that was was affordable and provided community - wide benefit.

Cr Curran's comment that council needs to "spend money on the community it gathers rates from” has a corollary. If they didn't spend so much, they wouldn't have to collect so much.

Cr Curran may not find it difficult to pay rates and for that matter nor do I, but I can assure him there are a lot of residents who are locked in a desperate struggle to do so.

I am not against investing money in projects that provide a guaranteed return.

I am not against spending money to provide services and deliver community-wide benefits.

I do however object to spending money just because it is there.

Cr Curran has in the past called this "free” money, another example of his simplistic financial philosophy that is so totally niaive.

That is community money.

It is not "free” to him or to anyone else.

Previous councils saw the wisdom of ensuring that there were sufficient funds in reserve to be able to undertake proper maintenance. Reserves are also necessary to cover depreciation and to provide a buffer in the event of any financial shock such as a natural disaster.

The Smith/ Curran regime on the other hand seems to believe that if there is money there we should just spend it.

And when it runs out, we will just gather some more.

There is no doubt that it will run out very quickly while we have reckless spending combined with a deficit budget such as last year's negative $5.2 million.

The only way to "gather some more” is to increase rates.

If we continue to spend money on suing staff and constituents, if we continue to spend money on secret ex gratia payments to former employees, if we continue to spend untold thousands on consultants providing dubious results, a hopelessly and increasingly top heavy bureaucracy, and superficial frippery, we will become an economic basket case.

All this expenditure does not represent "spending on the community”.

It represents money "gathered from the community” and wasted.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie.