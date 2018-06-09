Mayor: a great surplus is not always good

Ella Bowles enjoy the ARC, one of the region's big-budget projects in recent years.

HOW much money should councils make?

While the Queensland Audit Office has noted Gympie Regional Council's operating ratio has declined the past few years, Mayor Mick Curran has defended the council as well placed.

From 2013-2017 Gympie council's average surplus ratio was 2.4 per cent, well below the Fraser Coast Council (7.2 per cent), South Burnett Regional Council (4.61 per cent) and Bundaberg (2.5 per cent).

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council (-18.62) and North Burnett Regional Council (-9.08) ranked below.

While Gympie's average might hew close to deficit, Cr Curran said big numbers did not mean great value for ratepayers.

"If you have a look at the benchmarks from the Queensland audit office... if you're creeping up to that 10 per cent, what that says to me is that you're charging rates that aren't being expended,” he said.

"Yes the operating surplus is closer to zero, but the recommendation is that anything above zero is a good thing.”

The Queensland Audit Office recommends councils run in the 0-10 per cent range.

And while some worried about the amount of money being spent by the council in the past few years, Cr Curran said the costs were not a risk for the region.

He pointed to the council's low borrowings as an oft-overlooked factor.

"We have absolute minimum borrowings at the moment,” he said.

"We have an opportunity there to fund projects through borrowings, if we're capable of making the repayments and we are at this stage.”

There had been big-ticket items, but the benefit they would bring to the community was immeasurable, he said.

"Five per cent of the community make 95 per cent of the noise,” Cr Curran said.

"Some people like to play smoke and mirrors with finances, some people like to see doom and gloom, some people like to run around and say the sky is falling.

"We're probably the most audited organisation around the place and we're not getting told that we're doing the wrong thing. And in fact we're being well supported.”

In the money

Council's operating ratio year-by-year

2013: 10.34 per cent

2014: 3.13 per cent

2015: 4.63 per cent

2016: -6.48 per cent

2017: 0.38 per cent