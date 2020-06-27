Max recalls the bitter cold and the beauty

Max Travis at The Gympie Times remembers the cold and the stunning beauty of the Gympie East mornings.

MAX Travis is one of the team of delivery drivers who got the paper to its subscribers over the past few years.

“I started doing deliveries five nights a fortnight and then last year, that dropped to two, which is fine with me.

“It’s always been on a casual or part-time basis.

“I’ve enjoyed it. We’re a small group of about four people.

“We don’t see each other much on the job because you’re off delivering. It’s good for people who enjoy night work.

“I enjoyed it, particularly because it helped me discover the eastern side of town, around Grecian Bends Rd and Hyland Rd.

“You’d come up over the hills when it was just getting into dawn. You’d see this ocean of white below, with fog and low cloud.

“I’ve done the job in zero degrees, minus 1C and one day minus 3 and of course you have the window down to throw out papers.

“I enjoyed it because it was so beautiful. I grew up in a dairying area in southern New South Wales, around Nowra, the countryside is very similar.

“It supplemented the pension., so I could afford a $6.50 bottle of wine instead of a $2.50 bottle.” I

“I think it’s a great shame the print media have just about faded out,” he said.