Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

FOUR hours was all it took to change the Hillcoat family's lives forever in October 2011.

Finding her son Matty face down just after 4am, Kristine Hillcoat gave everything to try and save his life.

"I pegged the phone at my husband to call the ambulance and I started doing CPR,” she said.

"But I couldn't get him going.”

Fighting back tears as she spoke, Mrs Hillcoat and her partner Dan are honouring their son in unique fashion this year with the first ever Matty Hillcoat's Truckies Day Out.

Being held at the Gympie Showgrounds on the weekend anniversary of Matty's death, the event will raise money in the fight against Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The idea to hold a truck show started with Mr Hillcoat, who said he thought it would be "cool”.

She agreed, and pointed out the only way to find out was to hold one.

"I said you'll never know if you don't ask.”

Expanding the competition to also include utes, the event was already attracting attention from all over the state, with entrants from Toowoomba, Bundaberg, and even Gladstone.

"As far as they're willing to drive them,” she said.

While the vehicles are the main attraction, they're not the only one, with chainsaw racing, pig racing, and a tractor pull also on the cards.

Mrs Hillcoat said they had partnered up with River's Gift, started by a family who had lost their own son to SIDS only a month after the Hillcoat's tragedy.

Having always given River's Gift a donation on Matty's birthday, now Mrs Hillcoat hopes to offer a larger helping hand to the charity.

The Truckies Day Out will be held on October 7. Gates open at 10am, with ticket prices at $15 for adults, $10 for concession holders.

Children under 12 are free.