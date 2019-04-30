Menu
Matt Golinski will be giving a cooking demonstration at the Gympie Town Centre Markets this morning.
News

Matt Golinski to launch Gympie region's GourMAY in morning

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Apr 2019 5:30 PM

GYMPIE'S annual GourMAY festival will be launched today with two cooking demonstrations by chef Matt Golinski at 9:30am and 11am.

The cooking demonstrations, which will be a special addition to the regular Gympie Town Centre Growers Market held weekly in Mary St from 7am-1pm is the first of a month-long calendar of events celebrating Gympie's local produce.

Some of the other events include the Mary Valley Rattler Picnic Train, the Cooloola Farm Trail and the ever-popular Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said GourMAY is a great time to celebrate - and taste - the Gympie region's impressive variety of produce.

"Our region produces some of the best quality produce. Everything from seafood, beef, pork, lamb, poultry, dairy, fruit, vegetables, nuts and oils are all produced right here in Gympie,” said Cr Curran.

Cr Curran is encouraging the community to get involved in GourMAY and get behind the region's locally owned and operated farms.

"There's something for everyone; visit a local farm, attend a talk or a workshop, or even taste some of the signature dishes on offer at participating local restaurants and cafes.”

For program of events or to find out more, visit gympieregionalproduce.com.au

gourmay gympie council gympie regional council matt golinski whatson what's on
Gympie Times

