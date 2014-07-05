26°
Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Maria Kyriacou, Kidspot | 24th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.
Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work. Warren Lynam

CELEBRITY chef Matt Golinski was the sole survivor in a catastrophic Boxing Day blaze, that claimed the lives of his wife Rachel and their three daughters, twins Sage and Willow, 12 and Starlia, 10.

The fire also destroyed the popular chef's Sunshine Coast hinterland home, and left him with burns to over 40 percent of his body. He questioned why he had been spared.

This devastating story broke our hearts back in 2011, but we're happy to report that the popular personality now has some wonderful news.

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.
Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Despite still trying to process his grief, Matt has revealed that he is set to begin a new chapter, with his engagement to Erin Yarwood, 31, a personal trainer.

The couple first struck up a friendship while Matt was recovering from the horrific ordeal in hospital.

The 45-year-old told the Daily Mail Australia that he proposed on Saturday, on top of the Sunshine Coast'sin Pomona.

 

Good Morning Pomona: Mt Cooroora, home of King of the Mountain Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Good Morning Pomona: Mt Cooroora, home of King of the Mountain Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily John McCutcheon

Matt said that the thought of loving again had never crossed his mind until he met Erin.

When Matt woke up two months after the fire in the Royal Brisbane Hospital, the heartbreak of losing his family dwarfed his significant physical pain.

An investigation into the deaths of the Queensland chef's wife and three daughters found the family's Christmas tree was probably responsible for starting the blaze.

"I have no idea why I was spared from the fire but I am determined to look forward and live a life that would make them proud," a heartbroken Matt told The Courier Mail eight months on from the tragedy.

The 11 year old Golinski twins Sage and Willow with Mun Rachael MacCracken and younger sister Starlia, 9. Photo: John McCutcheon. Photo: John McCutcheon / Freelance.
The 11 year old Golinski twins Sage and Willow with Mun Rachael MacCracken and younger sister Starlia, 9. Photo: John McCutcheon. Photo: John McCutcheon / Freelance. John Mccutcheon

"I want to honour the memory of Rachael and our girls by finding a silver lining somewhere in these dark clouds."

He wasn't discharged until four months later, but his healing has required years of skin grafts and physical therapy. Matt met Erin when she was tasked with helping him learn how to move again.

The couple aren't in a rush to marry, and are yet to set a date for their wedding.

"A lot of people search their whole lives for love. I have been lucky enough to have two great loves. To love two wonderful, kind women", he said.

News Corp Australia

