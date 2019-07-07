Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friday Training
Friday Training
Rugby League

Matt Gillett in doubt for Origin

by Chris Honnery
7th Jul 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland's preparations for the State of Origin decider have copped a serious hit with news Matt Gillett is in serious doubt.

The Maroons veteran experienced groin soreness during Friday's field session and as a precaution was removed from the field.

He has undergone scans and is currently receiving treatment.

 

Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head
Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head

Queensland doctor Matt Hislop said medical staff would monitor his condition in the coming days.

"We will continue to provide treatment and assess his progress to give him every opportunity to play," Hislop said.

Gillett did not take part in Sunday's opposed training session with the Queensland Under 20s team as a precaution.

 

Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head
Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head

More Stories

Show More
matt gillett queensland maroons state of origin 2019 state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    State move a disaster for Gympie region fishers

    premium_icon State move a disaster for Gympie region fishers

    News Tin Can Bay resident: "This system is divisive for commercial fishers”

    Sibling rivalry ignites for Imbil endurance ride

    premium_icon Sibling rivalry ignites for Imbil endurance ride

    News Riders take to the track next Friday in Imbil for the 160km course.

    VIDEO: Ambo reveals mates worked on rider for 15 minutes

    premium_icon VIDEO: Ambo reveals mates worked on rider for 15 minutes

    News Ambo reveals mates worked on rider for 15 minutes in Imbil fatality.

    Friends desperately tried to save their mate's life at Imbil

    premium_icon Friends desperately tried to save their mate's life at Imbil

    News Devastated friends tried to save their mates life at Imbil.