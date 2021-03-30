Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matt Damon spotted earlier this monrth at The Paddington in Sydney. Photo Jeremy Piper
Matt Damon spotted earlier this monrth at The Paddington in Sydney. Photo Jeremy Piper
News

Matt Damon’s Noosa weather cross takes rain check

Natalie Wynne
28th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Hollywood heart-throb has chosen the Sunshine Coast as a holiday stopover.

Matt Damon was spotted enjoying some downtime at Noosa on Sunday morning.

The star has been filming Thor: Love And Thunder in Sydney.

Inside Matt Damon's $7k-a-night mansion

The 50-year-old US actor, along with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three children, reportedly spent 14 days at a breathtaking European-style home in Knockrow, just outside of Byron Bay before the Bourne star returned to work.

It's understood the star was with members of the Hemsworth family in Noosa.

Channel 9 weekend weather presenter Lauren Phillips was also in town set to deliver Sunday's weather from the picturesque tourism destination, however technical difficulties forced the show off-air.

Sources told the Daily Damon was set to deliver a weather cross for the show before the live show was wiped.

hollywood a-listers matt damon noosa sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disappointed’: Gympie shop staff cop abuse around masks

        Premium Content ‘Disappointed’: Gympie shop staff cop abuse around masks

        News A store at Gympie’s biggest shopping centre has asked people to be considerate of retail staff and not abuse them, after masks became compulsory across Queensland...

        Naked man caught masturbating in toilet near Gympie school

        Premium Content Naked man caught masturbating in toilet near Gympie school

        Crime The 36-year-old was caught stark naked and masturbating in the female toilets of...

        Leading advocate makes home in Gympie, opens CBD shopfront

        Premium Content Leading advocate makes home in Gympie, opens CBD shopfront

        News One of the country’s leading advocates on autism and neurodiversity will open a...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community