Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Rugby League

Cecchin set for NRL return after death threat horror

by Steve Zemek
20th Mar 2019 10:46 AM

Six months after leaving Australia as a result of death threats, referee Matt Cecchin will return to the NRL field this weekend.

The veteran whistleblower has been named to take charge of Saturday's clash between Manly and Sydney Roosters at Lottoland.

Cecchin last year announced he would quit the NRL after being targeted in the wake of his performance in England's World Cup semi-final win over Tonga.

He denied Andrew Fifita a try which would have sent the Tongans into the final against Australia, prompting some fans to bombard him on social media.

 

Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.
Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.

Cecchin's decision to not award the try was later endorsed as correct.

He had planned to head to the English Super League in 2019 however a visa hiccup scuppered those plans.

He returned to Australia and oversaw a NSW Cup game last weekend before being asked to step up to first-grade once again this weekend.

More Stories

Show More
death threats matt cecchin nrl referee abuse rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Smoking weed in police van 'not very bright': Gympie court

    premium_icon Smoking weed in police van 'not very bright': Gympie court

    News Prawn fisherman caught consuming the evidence

    Gladiators ready to lock horns in sudden death FFA Cup tie

    premium_icon Gladiators ready to lock horns in sudden death FFA Cup tie

    News The national knockout competition features around 781 teams.

    Mates dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes crash

    premium_icon Mates dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes crash

    News One of them is now homeless and still waiting

    Man wins $1 million, blows it, turns to crime

    premium_icon Man wins $1 million, blows it, turns to crime

    News Riches to rags - tragic fall from grace for rip-off club manager