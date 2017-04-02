29°
News

Mateship the key to 50 years of happy marriage

Rowan Schindler
| 2nd Apr 2017 10:35 AM
GREAT MATES: Linda and Harry Henson celebrate their golden wedding anniversary today.
GREAT MATES: Linda and Harry Henson celebrate their golden wedding anniversary today. Rowan Schindler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MATESHIP is the key ingredient to a long and successful marriage according to Harry and Linda Henson, who are celebrating 50 years of marriage today.

They emigrated to Australia in 1981, with a brief period spent in New Zealand.

The couple married on the April 1, 1967 in Salford, England, and the story of how they met is a unique one.

"We actually met when we were 13 and 14-years of age.

"It was a real rough area of Salford... there were some Gypsies parked on this spare ground and they started harassing these two girls, and my mother went out with a broom and beat them off.

"And instead I spoke to Linda and Jean, her friend, and it started from there. They were from the other side of town and they didn't know what our side was like," Harry said.

"That was how I met his mother," Linda said.

"A bit scary."

 

Harry Henson looks at the photo of his family on his wedding day.
Harry Henson looks at the photo of his family on his wedding day. Rowan Schindler

Harry and Linda quickly struck up a close connection which revolved around friends and music in 60s England.

"I think the main thing was, our same like of music, and that still goes today, 50s, 60, and 70s rock'n'roll," Harry said.

"I think that was a starter, wasn't it?

"We used to go to the shows a lot, didn't we?" Linda said.

"Didn't have fighting in the clubs back then, you only got coffee and Coke.

"That's Coca-Cola, not "coke"," Linda said we a laugh.

The two quickly married and began a life together.

"We got married when we were 19 and 20," Harry said.

"It was fantastic. Terrific. We had a Jaguar r car. We went away on our honeymoon," Harry said.

"Weather was okay, sunshine," Linda said.

"Which was unusual," Harry added.

"And we went for our honeymoon in Blackpool."

 

Harry and Linda Henson on their wedding day. April 1, 1967.
Harry and Linda Henson on their wedding day. April 1, 1967. Rowan Schindler

The couple said there was one thing which always kept them close through the good and bad times every marriage has.

"Generally it's been good, and I think the reason it's been good is we are mates, you know, more than anything else," Harry said.

"We've gone through the bad times, and there has been bad times, but most of the times were good times.

"We've seen most of the world, we've done things we'd probably never had done if we had stayed in the UK back then."

"It's been great, a great 50 years, wish we could have another 50."

Harry spent his life as a safety engineer, working on project near and far, while Linda worked in administration, telephone switchboard and also spent time as a courier.

 

Harry and Linda Henson's letter of congratulations from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Harry and Linda Henson's letter of congratulations from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Rowan Schindler

They had planned a weekend party but the recent weather events have forced them to postpone to a later date.

"We were absolutely delighted to receive cards from his excellency Sir Peter Cosgrove, the prime minister, and all these other people," Harry said.

"It made us feel fantastic.

"Because we had to cancel our thing, I have to say, we have got more congratulation cards from the government than we have from our friends and family."

When asked if there was a secret recipe for marriage the couple had found, Harry was assured.

"Mateship. You can put love in there, you can put care in, whatever.

"Unless you're mates, it's it. You gotta be friends."

Gympie Times

Topics:  anniversaries gympie humans of gympie wedding

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

THE Easter school holidays are upon us, and there's plenty to keep everyone busy over the break. Check out the list here.

Koala research grants up to $100,000 on offer

Grants are available now to researchers looking into koala conservation.

Spotting one of our sleepy native neighbours could pay off

Kandanga inventors rock the Powerhouse

Inventors from Kandanga, Craig and Leslie Hanson showcased their Smart Sinks at the Powerhouse Museum in Brisbane last week.

Local couple wows industry with their innovative design.

Easter holiday boaties warned

Boaties are being urged to use caution in the wake of TC Debbie.

Boat operators urged to use caution in the wake of TC Debbie

Local Partners

Photos: Gympie makes a splash at the ARC

Check out some of the photos from today's Open Day

Ron Dyne honoured as Gympie ARC opens doors

Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne, Warren Truss, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett cut the ribbon at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

The long awaited centre has opened it's doors today

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? Timothy Bateup tests his limbo limits.

Easter fun can be found all around Gympie these holidays.

Music concert for Lent

A concert for lent will feature a program of spiritual music selections.

Gympie Strings to put on an Easter concert

Gympie community events

Check out these Gympie community events.

From dances to markets to lapidary, there's plenty still on.

Phelp's debut album gaining momentum

GYMPIE musician Linc Phelps used the timely Gympie Music Muster to launch his debut album, Tempus, in August last year.

What's on the small screen this week

Will it be happily ever after for Sharon and Nick?

MARRIED At First Sight couples reunite and brekky shows hit the road

Photos: Gympie makes a splash at the ARC

Cooper Holland.

Check out some of the photos from today

Music concert for Lent

A concert for lent will feature a program of spiritual music selections.

Gympie Strings to put on an Easter concert

Ron Dyne honoured as Gympie ARC opens doors

Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne, Warren Truss, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett cut the ribbon at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

The long awaited centre has opened it's doors today

Musical Youth

TUNING IN: Samantha Montgomery giving in to the music.

Gympie girl Samantha Montgomery has music in her veins.

Aquatic Centre: What it'll cost you

MAKE A SPLASH: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran at the top of the ARC's water slides.

How much it'll cost after today's free Open Day event.

want 2 be a part of history!

27 Grecian Bends Road, Greens Creek 4570

4 3 3 $530,000!

This is a rare and exceptional opportunity to become the proud new owner of some serious Gympie history. The property is truly unique in itself by being one of the...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

time 2 settle down in the country!

29 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 2 8 $385,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on 8 acres...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

QUALITY PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 Auction On Site...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

INVEST OR LIVE!

6 Main St, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $220,000

Looking to downsize or an investment property then don't miss this opportunity. 2 bedroom home on 784m2 Polished timber floors, air-conditioning, built-in...

GREAT LOCATION!

9 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Modern low-set brick home on 770m2. Three (3) bedroom, built-ins, with 2 way bathroom Open plan living, good sized pantry, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!