Mates to the rescue: Woolooga fights back

HELP AT HAND: Gympie region has rallied behind Woolooga fire victims. Contributed

GYMPIE Rotarians will help bushfire-hit Woolooga farmers and other business people and residents on Sunday, even if the Queensland government does not.

Rotary spokesman Brian Sansom yesterday announced a big fundraiser to support fire victims, with the help of Gympie Regional Council.

Mr Sansom said Rotary welcomed the council's offer to provide the Gympie Civic Centre as a rent-free venue for the fundraiser, which will be based on the big NRL grand final between Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters.

The game will be on the centre's big screen, thanks to the support of the people organising the upcoming Heart of Gold Film Festival.

They are donating the screen and projector.

The Gympie Muster will donate most of the bar drinks for sale.

And Rotary will be organising the rest, including all the hot dogs or party pies needed to recreate the culinary side of a traditional grand final.

"Patrons looking for a great evening out with their family and friends will be able to come along, enjoy an exciting game for only $5 entry, watch the final and the pre-match telecasts on the big screen with all the atmosphere of being at the stadium,” Mr Sansom said.

He said the most important result of the evening, aside from a good time for all, is that "every dollar spent will go back to helping our local mates from Woolooga and surrounding areas to feed their stock and survive the disaster that the recent fire has thrust upon them.”

Rotary Club of Gympie fundraising director Dennis Granshaw said the idea had only evolved in the past couple of days.

"But everyone we have approached, including The Gympie Times, is so enthusiastic about the idea,'' he said.

"It has given our clubs the momentum to make this fundraiser a very special event.”

More information about the event will be in tomorrow's The Gympie Times.