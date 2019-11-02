Menu
Subscribe
MasterChef’s No.2 bails on No.1 restaurant

2nd Nov 2019 4:45 PM
MASTERCHEF 2019 runner-up Tessa Boersmahas thrown in her job at Queensland's No.1 restaurant.

The Queenslander scored a job as a kitchen hand at acclaimed Brisbane restaurant ARC Dining, which topped this year's delicious100, but left just a few weeks in after being denied a promotion.

Speaking to Talk of the Town, Boersma said she had left to "focus on bettering my skills myself".

"My trajectory for learning at the moment is pretty steep so unfortunately (I) needed to step out of the kitchen to do what I need to do," she said, adding this involved bettering her cooking skills, learning more techniques and recipe writing.

While one would think the kitchen of the state's No.1 restaurant would be the perfect place to learn those skills, Boersma wasn't keen on being assigned to washing dishes.

 

Tessa Boersma is moving on from ARC Dining
ARC Dining head chef Alanna Sapwell
It is understood that after asking for a promotion, she was told she needed to master her section first before she could move on, so she decided to leave instead to focus on her website and social media channels.

Boersma has scored a gig with Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, and also revealed she had a plum new network TV role, with filming starting next year.

However her lips are sealed on the name of the show.



