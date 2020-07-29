MasterChef star lands huge Coles deal

MasterChef star Dani Venn has landed a "saucy" deal with Coles to stock one of this season's most memorable dishes.

The Melbourne mum blew guest judge Gordon Ramsay away with her "unbelievable" pineapple curry in April - winning the Back To Win season's only immunity pin.

While the 34-year-old didn't win MasterChef, she has scored a mega deal with "authentic" Sri Lankan curry sauce to be stocked in stores nationally.

"To think that I will have my own Sri Lankan simmer sauce range at Coles - and will be sharing a recipe that's close to my heart with families across the country - is definitely a pinch me moment," Dani said.

MasterChef’s Dani Venn has just revealed her famed Pineapple Curry sauce is now on sale in Coles. Picture: Supplied

"My Pineapple Curry incorporates the unique flavours, spices and scents that made me fall in love with Sri Lanka, its incredible food, people and culture.

"With every mouthful, I want to transport people to the lively streets and tropical beaches of Sri Lanka with its sweet and tangy flavour of curry leaves, turmeric, mustard seeds, coconut, pineapple and a pinch of chilli."

The famed pineapple sauce hits shelves today and will be the first in a line of sauces Dani will cook up for Coles.

Coles product developer David Robins said the supermarket was delighted to collaborate with Dani, describing the dish as "special".

"There's no product like the Pineapple Curry simmer sauce currently on our shelves, so this was a fantastic opportunity to expand our Sri Lankan offering - introducing a product that customers have seen being made on the show and can trust in the authenticity and flavour thanks to the rave reviews it got from well-known chefs and food critics."

Dani recommends serving the Pineapple Curry with vegetables, roasted cashews and cauliflower rice, or adding prawns to make it a seafood dish.

For a family-friendly option, just add chicken or amp up the heat with some freshly chopped chilli and a squeeze of lime juice.

A 500g jar will set you back $3.80.

Gordon Ramsay described the Sri Lankan inspired dish as ‘authentic’. Picture: Channel 10

When Dani cooked the dish for the British celebrity chef - who is known for being a man of many words - viewers saw Gordon Ramsay left almost entirely speechless.

Serving the 53-year-old a plate featuring a mud crab curry, pineapple curry and some homemade roti and sambal, Gordon was visibly impressed.

"Dani, you blew us away with that authenticity" he said on the show.

This season's MasterChef featured the return of 24 well-known contestants and a new batch of judges, Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and series four winner Andy Allen.

Emilia Jackson took home the crown on July 20, while Dani was the fifth person to be eliminated on May 3.

