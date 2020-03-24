MasterChef star arrested, booted from show

Returing MasterChef star Ben Ungermann has been arrested and booted from production. Picture: Supplied by Channel 10.

Returing MasterChef star Ben Ungermann has been arrested and booted from production. Picture: Supplied by Channel 10.

MasterChef star Ben Ungermann has been booted from this year's upcoming Back To Win season after a mysterious arrest.

The retuning chef, who was the runner-up in 2017's Season 9 competition, was removed from production after he was arrested for what's being described as an incident of a "personal nature," according to the Herald Sun.

An Endemol Shine Australia spokesperson said; "We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment".

Ungermann was announced as a cast member of Back To Win in February, in a season which features 24 previous MasterChef contestants returning to the series for another shot at the coveted title.



The 34-year-old has been involved in filming for the series, which began in January in Melbourne. He has also appeared in promos for the competition set to premiere Easter Monday.

The full MasterChef 2020 cast. Picture: Supplied.



Since appearing on MasterChef Australia in 2017, Ungermann has also featured on MasterChef Holland and MasterChef Indonesia.

Outside of reality TV, he runs the Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour with his younger brother, Danny

According to reports, fellow contestants have been left in the dark as to why Ungermann was removed from the program.

MasterChef premieres Monday, 13 April at 7.30pm on Network 10.

