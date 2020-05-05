MasterChef judge’s ‘awesome’ move stuns

It may have been a cliffhanger moment on last night's MasterChef, but that didn't stop one of the judge's from fulfilling her "duty".

At the tail-end of the episode, the judges were preparing to announce the winning team in the Thai feast challenge, in which contestants split into two teams served 100 hungry diners at the restaurant Thai Ute in Melbourne.

And just as they were about to congratulate the winners, the restaurant's phone rang.

Melissa Leong took it upon herself to answer the call and personally logged a 5pm dinner reservation for the following evening.

Melissa Leong casually taking a phone reservation on MasterChef.

"As for the mains," Melissa began … "And the phone's ringing so I'll just go take that now", she said as the contestants wore shocked looks on their faces.

"Hello, Thai Ute!" Mel answered. "For tomorrow, a reservation, right?" she asked, before gesturing a producer to bring her a pen.

"Thank you so much, not a problem, bye!" she said, as she returned to the waiting contestants who gave her a round of applause.

The contestants were very impressed.

Viewers joined in the chorus of cheers as they took to social media to praise the new judge.

Melissa answering the phone in #MasterChefAU was hilarious. I've said it many times before and I'll keep saying it. The new judges are a breath of fresh air. — Uniballer (@AKatsonis) May 4, 2020

Mel stopping to answer the phone/take a reservation for the restaurant mid-shoot is the kind of human decency #MasterchefAU has been lacking for so long 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bz7WnR5RHA — Lucy Fist (@lucy_fist) May 4, 2020

Is this the first time in #MasterchefAU history that the judges have engaged with the general population? pic.twitter.com/VsVYuzXDQ2 — Bobby Bandog (@BandogBobby) May 4, 2020

Watching @fooderati not blink an eye and answer that reservation call was gold #MasterChefAU — mark mark mk 2 (@theLOGICALman) May 4, 2020

Impossible not to love Melissa answering restaurant phones before handing down the verdict. @fooderati #MasterChefAU — Lu, Luey, Lulu (@LuLuLoves_) May 4, 2020