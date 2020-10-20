Menu
Telstra's website is showing big outages in the Gympie region at the moment.
News

Massive Telstra outage cutting off Gympie internet service

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
20th Oct 2020 4:21 PM
AN APPARENT widespread outage is causing major disruptions for Telstra customers in the Gympie region this week.

Multiple residents have flagged major issues with their network connection since yesterday, and the Telstra website shows a large part of the region may experience issues for a week to come.

Telstra say planned maintenance is causing widespread outages in the Gympie region.
An interactive map on the website highlights issues south beyond Amamoor, east to Cedar Pocket towards Beenaam Valley, west towards Bells Bridge and north towards Curra.

The website has classified the outages as “planned maintenance”.

“You may not be able to use your mobile phone at this location during this time,” the website reads.

“We’re working to get service restored as early as possible.”

The outages are planned to last until next Tuesday at 5pm, according to the website.

A text message sent to Telstra-connected phones on October 11 detailed upgrades to the mobile network around Gympie would likely cause issues for a week starting from October 12.

“Telstra is upgrading its mobile network around Gympie with work to take place over 7 days commencing 12/10/2020. Your mobile service may be impacted at various times during this period. For latest info visit outages.telstra.com.au,” the message read.

Telstra have been contacted for comment.

