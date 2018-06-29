Massive snapper on the move to reel in school holidays

WATCH A CATCH: Hervey Bay fly and Sports Fishing Charters got their crew onto some solid queenfish on a surface popper.

Offshore

WEATHER and conditions are looking pretty good today particularly in the morning, with winds variable about 10 knots becoming northeasterly 10 to 15 knots in the middle of the day with seas below 1 metre.

Some of the nice solid tail tuna being taken out from Double Island Point.

Tomorrow and Sunday are looking good as well with conditions tomorrow north to northeasterly 10 to 15 knots decreasing to about 10 knots during the morning and seas below 1 metre, increasing to around 1 metre offshore.

Before the rough windy conditions there were good catches of big snapper on Sunshine and North Reef as well as coral trout, spanish mackerel, yellow tail kingfish and grass sweetlip, and also a few cobia.

Monster cobia has the crew of the Double Island Point Fishing Charters stretching their arms.

Snapper, pearl perch, nice tusk fish and cod from local reefs out from Mooloolaba and Caloundra. Jew and sweetlip from Currimundi. Spanish mackerel, cod, grass sweetlip, cobia and big tusk fish from the Barwon Banks.

Double Island Point has had solid tuna, tusk fish, maori, big grassy sweetlip and spangled emperor, pearl perch, big snapper, gold band snapper, moses perch, nannygai and trevally. There have been good catches of big cobia, and tuna, jew, quality snapper, pearlies, sweetlip, nannygai, moses perch, maori and big estuary rock cod and still a few mackerel around the reefs east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay: Snapper, grunter and school mackerel from Burrum Eight Mile reef. Snapper from some of the shallow reefs off Roonys. School and spanish mackerel from the fairway buoy, moon ledge and Six Mile Arch Cliffs.

A few good-size mulloway have been showing up around rocky outcrops, jetties and rock walls throughout the bay. Chopper tailor throughout the Burrum River and from River Heads. A few sand crabs to be taken around Burrum Heads and Woodgate areas.

Bigger bream from the rocky outcrops and bars around River heads. Squid are scattered throughout the Great Sandy Straits.

The winter whiting numbers are increasing and they are starting to congregate in schools so try around Gatakers Bay, out from Eli Creek, Toogoom and around the Woody Islands.

Bream, mulloway, squid school and grey mackerel off Urangan Jetty. For more information on fishing the Bay do yourself a favour and check out the Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing Facebook page.

Estuaries and Beaches

FRASER Island: Tailor from the Maheno wreck and around Cathedrals. Mulloway from Indian Head. Whiting in the shallow gutters. You still need to be cautious travelling around the rocky outcrops along the Eastern Beach.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good grunter bream, flathead, still a few mud crab and the promise of a few sand crabs on offer.

Rainbow Beach: Remember, the 2018 Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic and Expo is on from July 20 to July 28.

The jew have been moving through the gutters particularly at night, and try for chopper tailor at dawn and dusk, and go for flathead, dart, whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point.

Tin Can Bay is fishing well for a few chopper tailor, whiting, plenty of good bream, flathead, sand crabs trevally and still getting a few good muddies.

Local Dams and Rivers: Borumba Dam has had bass and saratoga taken on soft and hard lure around the edges of the timbered arms.

Metal and ice jigs are working well on the deeper edges for bass. Bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and on cast lures around the weed beds in Boondooma Dam.

Check out Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook page, for more dam and other comprehensive fish catch, Information including https://www.facebook.com/MatthewMottSportsFishing live weekly Report.

Noosa: Luderick from Sandy Cove and at the car park rocks at the river mouth and lower river.

Flathead around Munna Pt, Goat and Sheep Islands. Bream and golden trevally around the sand bags. Big golden in woods bays and the canals.

Chopper tailor and a few good whiting caught over the weekend as well as quality bream and trevally from the River mouth.

Jew, threadfin salmon and still good mud crabs in between the lakes with a few sand crabs in the lower river.

Maroochydore: Tailor and bream in the gutters between Mudjimba and Marcoola. A few good bream, up to 36cm, feeding in the lower river around the coffee rock. School jew in Maroochy Waters and the Bli Bli stretch. Tailor and golden trevally in the Cod Hole and flathead and big whiting from Goat Island.

A few sand crabs in the lower river and in Eudlo Creek.

Mooloolaba: Dart in the gutter between Kawana and Wurtulla. Quality bream around McKenzie's Bridge, the rock walls and boat moorings.

Average size grass sweetlip and big bream off the rocks at Point Cartwright. Gar in the La Balsa sand basin. Trevally and tailor in the canals and around Minyama Island and sand crabs in Kawana Waters.

Caloundra: Big bream and the odd jew off the rocks outcrops and headland between Dicky and Shelly Beaches.

Bream and flathead off the boardwalk with tailor and bream for the northeast tip of Bribie.

Whiting, bream and flathead along the golden beach stretch and some good catches of sand crabs throughout the Pumicestone Passage.

