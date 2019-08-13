Menu
Fire near The Palms, clearly visible from Caledonian Hill this afternoon.
Fire near The Palms, clearly visible from Caledonian Hill this afternoon. Frances Klein
Massive smoke plume over state forests near Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
13th Aug 2019 3:30 PM
FIRE fighters are helping Queensland Parks and Wildlife with hazard reduction burns in the King Conservation Park and the Fisherman's Pocket Conservation Park, both behind The Palms neighbourhood near Gympie.

The burn-offs were both scheduled to start today and could continue through until Friday.

A QFES media spokesman said the hazard reduction burns were occurring in large state forests, which would explain the size of the smoke plume just north west of Gympie.

They have warned that the smoke might affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

