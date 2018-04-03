Massive sale signals end of video era

THIS IS GOODBYE: Movie lover Ryan White visits Network Video Gympie for the last time at its closing down sale, with a stack of Sopranos DVDs in hand.

LOYAL customers have flocked to support Gympie's last video rental store after management announced all stock would be sold off in the lead up to its permanent closure.

Locals turned up in force to the Duke St store, some with their holidaying kids in tow, browsing the shelves for treasures to add to their collections, with everything from new releases to old weeklies on offer for sale only at heavily discounted prices.

New releases are going for $13 each, $60 for five plus a free weekly, or 20 for $200 and four weeklies for the biggest of movie buffs.

Weeklies are a steal at $2 each, with specials on offer for bundles.

With an estimated 30-35,000 movies sitting in the store's catalogue, buyers have plenty to choose from.

Former Gympie resident and "massive movie fan” Ryan White lamented the end of an industry he grew up with.

"For a crowd to be drawn only when everything's selling is a bit sad,” he said.

"I've always gone to video stores, I came here a lot when it was Blockbuster.

"I'm going to miss the nostalgia of checking out a film and being able to pick it up from a store.

"It's the end of an era.”

Store Manager Cholena Smith said the first day of sales was impressive at first, but dwindled late to fall short of previous sales she had experienced in Noosa.

"The first day of selling in Noosa didn't stop, but it's slowed down here.

"I'd like to think we'll sell out, but I couldn't say for sure.”

Network Video Gympie lasted just over a year after owner Peter Fife breathed new life into the premises he had previously owned when it traded as Blockbuster, before his successors shut up shop amid "ongoing disputes” in January 2017.

Mr Fife, also a former owner of video stores in the Noosa and Sunshine Coast regions, decided to draw the curtains after a dramatic drop in rentals late last year, something he believes was caused by surging popularity of streaming services Netflix and Stan.

Network Video's closing down sale ends next Friday, April 13 or when stocks run out, so all customers are encouraged to get in quick to bid their final farewell.